QualChoice Health Insurance Hires Chris O'Dwyer as New Director of Sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QualChoice Health Insurance has announced that Chris O'Dwyer has joined the company as Director of Sales, effective Nov. 23.

Over the course of O'Dwyer's 28-year career in health insurance sales, he has held positions on both the brokerage and carrier sides of the health insurance industry. Most recently, he worked for CIGNA, where he served as the new business manager for small markets around Arkansas. Prior to that, O'Dwyer spent 25 years with two of the top 5 mid-south regional brokerage firms, Hagan Newkirk Financial Services (now Arthur J. Gallagher) and the Hatcher Agency. Shifting to the carrier side of the industry with CoreSource, A Trustmark Company, he worked directly with large and small groups, both fully insured and self-funded.

"Chris' reputation and experience precede him. He has a deep knowledge of the health insurance industry and is well known and liked in the communities we serve around Arkansas," said John Ryan, President and CEO. "We are thrilled for Chris to join our team, and are looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes here."

"Making real connections with people around Arkansas and helping them find the best insurance option is why I do what I do," said O'Dwyer. "QualChoice truly cares about both the businesses and customers it supports, and will go above and beyond to make sure they get the best price, quality and customer support.."

O'Dwyer is a central Arkansas native and attended Hendrix College in Conway, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is an active resident in the Conway community and regularly volunteers for St. Joseph Church and School, where he currently serves as cross-country assistant coach and previously served as president of the school board.

About QualChoice

QualChoice is a managed care company offering a comprehensive line of group health benefit and ancillary products, both fully-insured and self-insured, for Arkansas businesses. The company has become a market leader in providing competitively priced managed care products and excellent customer support.

QualChoice is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a multinational Fortune® 50 company with over 30 years of managed care experience. Centene offers a range of specialty health solutions and provides health coverage to more than 20 million Americans.

