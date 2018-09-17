Qualcomm and Ecosystem Leaders Unite Efforts To Help Accelerate Wearables Growth Based on Snapdragon Wear Platforms

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), unveiled a series of ecosystem collaborations to expand the reach of its Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ family of wearable platforms with turnkey reference designs. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced that it is working with leading original design manufacturers (ODMs) and ecosystem players including Compal Electronics and Longcheer on smartwatches, Huaqin and Thundersoft on 4G kid watches, Franklin Wireless on 4G smart trackers, and Smartcom on 4G connected end-to-end solutions.

