Qualcomm and Ericsson Successfully Make First 3GPP-compliant 5G NR Sub-6 GHz OTA Call with a Mobile Form Factor Device
-- Significant Demonstration on the Path to 5G NR Commercial Mobile Handsets in the First Half of 2019 --
21:00 ET
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Ericsson announced the successful completion of a 3GPP Rel-15 spec compliant 5G NR over-the-air (OTA) call over sub-6 GHz bands on a smartphone form factor mobile test device. The OTA call was conducted in the Ericsson Lab in Stockholm, Sweden on the 3.5 GHz band. Similar to the companies' first OTA calls performed using millimeter wave (mmWave) in both 28 and 39 GHz spectrum bands, which occurred in September 2018, today's sub-6 GHz call utilized Ericsson's commercial 5G NR radio AIR 6488 and baseband products and a mobile test device powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem and RF subsystem.
