Qualcomm and HMD Global Sign 5G Multimode Global Patent License Agreements
Will accelerate HMD Global's 4G & 5G commercialization plan for Nokia-branded devices
May 13, 2019, 07:30 ET
SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) and HMD Global Oy today announced that HMD Global has entered into a direct worldwide license arrangement with Qualcomm to cover branded single-mode and multimode devices manufactured and marketed by HMD Global under the Nokia brand. Under the terms of the agreements, Qualcomm has granted HMD Global royalty-bearing patent licenses to develop, manufacture and sell branded 3G, 4G and 5G single-mode and multimode complete devices.
The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/05/13/qualcomm-and-hmd-global-sign-5g-multimode-global-patent-license-agreements)
Qualcomm Contacts
Pete Lancia
Corporate Communications
1-858-845-5959
corpcomm@qualcomm.com
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan
Investor Relations
1-858-658-4813
ir@qualcomm.com
HMD Nokia Contacts
Risha Magu
press@hmdglobal.com
SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated
Share this article