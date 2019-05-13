SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) and HMD Global Oy today announced that HMD Global has entered into a direct worldwide license arrangement with Qualcomm to cover branded single-mode and multimode devices manufactured and marketed by HMD Global under the Nokia brand. Under the terms of the agreements, Qualcomm has granted HMD Global royalty-bearing patent licenses to develop, manufacture and sell branded 3G, 4G and 5G single-mode and multimode complete devices.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/05/13/qualcomm-and-hmd-global-sign-5g-multimode-global-patent-license-agreements)

