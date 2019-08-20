Qualcomm and LGE Enter Into a New Global Patent License Agreement

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that LGE has entered into a new direct worldwide patent license agreement with Qualcomm. Under the terms of the five-year, royalty-bearing agreement, Qualcomm has granted LGE a patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G, 4G and 5G single-mode and multimode complete devices. The agreement is consistent with Qualcomm's established global licensing terms.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/08/20/qualcomm-and-lge-enter-new-global-patent-license-agreement)

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-651-1387

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

Related Links

https://www.qualcomm.com

