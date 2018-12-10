Qualcomm And Vingroup subsidiary VinSmart Sign Multimode Global Patent License Agreement

SAN DIEGO and HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) and VinSmart, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vingroup, today announced they have entered into a Patent Licensing Agreement which covers multimode complete terminals (the "Agreement"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Qualcomm has granted VinSmart a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell branded multimode complete terminals such as 4G/5G smartphones. The royalties payable by VinSmart are consistent with the terms of Qualcomm's branded multimode licensing framework disclosed this past year.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/12/13/qualcomm-and-vingroup-subsidiary-vinsmart-sign-multimode-global-patent)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About VinSmart

VinSmart is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vingroup – the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam. The company was established in June 2018 with a vision to become the next significant smart device company in the world. VinSmart expects that the first four Vsmart smartphones will be the kick-start for its long-term plan to develop an ecosystem of electronic devices, smart technologies using cutting-edge technologies to provide a comfortable and modern life for the people of Vietnam. In the near future, VinSmart will develop and manufacture other smart electronic devices and IOT devices like SmartHomes and SmartTVs, and VinSmart also works with other suppliers for chipsets, components, accessories in Vietnam and around the world to have its own supply chain and control product quality before launching to the market. For more information, visit VinSmart's website and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-651-1387

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

Related Links

https://www.qualcomm.com

