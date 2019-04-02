Qualcomm Announces, Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, to Leave Company as of Today

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that George Davis has decided to leave the company after a six-year tenure, during which he served as CFO and was a member of Qualcomm's Executive Committee. His departure is effective as of today. As part of the transition plan, Qualcomm's Board of Directors have unanimously approved the appointment of David Wise, SVP and Treasurer, as interim CFO during the search for a permanent replacement.

"On behalf of the Executive Team, I want to thank George for his dedicated service over the last six years at Qualcomm. We all wish him well in his future endeavors," said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "I would also like to congratulate Dave Wise in this interim role as the Board of Directors commences a search for a permanent replacement."

Wise joined Qualcomm in 1997 and has held a variety of roles in Finance, and Corporate Development and Strategy since that time. He has been part of the senior finance leadership team for more than 12 years.

Wise is currently Senior Vice President and Treasurer, responsible for Qualcomm's capital markets activities, treasury operations, global cash management and investment portfolio management. Previously, Wise led Strategy and Corporate Development for Qualcomm's non-semiconductor businesses and ran Corporate Finance for several years overseeing Qualcomm's overall financial planning and analysis.

Wise holds a B.A. degree in Economics from Bates College and an MBA from University of Virginia.

