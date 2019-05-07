Qualcomm Enables Developers to Power 5G App Revolution on Android

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced at Google I/O its work with Google to empower applications for 5G by enhancing developer APIs in Android Q.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/05/07/qualcomm-enables-developers-power-5g-app-revolution-android)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website , OnQ blog , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.qualcomm.com

