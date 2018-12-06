Qualcomm Introduces Next-Gen Cellular Chipset Purpose-Built for IoT

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced its next-generation modem purpose-built for Internet of Things (IoT) applications such as asset trackers, health monitors, security systems, smart city sensors and smart meters, as well as a range of wearable trackers. The new Qualcomm® 9205 LTE modem is unique in bringing together key innovations required to build cellular-enabled IoT products and services in a single chipset, including global multimode LTE category M1 (eMTC) and NB2 (NB-IoT) as well as 2G/E-GPRS connectivity, application processing, geolocation, hardware-based security, support for cloud services and accompanying developer tools.

