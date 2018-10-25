Qualcomm Joins Forces with Leading Automotive Companies in China to Showcase Interoperability of LTE-V2X Direct Communication

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced today the Company's continued efforts with China's growing ecosystem of leading automakers and suppliers to commercialize LTE Vehicle-to-Everything (LTE-V2X) direct communication technology based on 3GPP Release 14 specifications. Also known as C-V2X across the globe, LTE-V2X is a global solution for V2X communications, which is designed to support improved automotive safety, traffic efficiency, and automated driving using high performance and reliable real-time direct communication between vehicles, as well as with roadside infrastructure, and is on an evolution path supporting additional functionality as part of 5G New Radio (5G NR). Qualcomm Technologies, working alongside automakers including Audi China, BAIC, ChangAn, Geely and Great Wall and others, as well as China SAE ITS software stack providers Genvict, Nebula Link and Savari, Inc., will host China's first large scale multi-interoperability live demonstrations of LTE-V2X during the SAE China Congress Exhibition (SAECCE) event in Shanghai. Qualcomm Technologies is working with Datang Telecom Group, also known as China Academy of Telecommunications Technology (CATT), and additional players of China's automotive ecosystem to host these live demonstrations showcasing multi-vendor chipset interoperability and intelligent transportation system (ITS) stack compatibility between automakers and roadside infrastructure. The demonstrations are expected to utilize the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset solution and Datang's LTE-V2X module, the DMD31, both of which were the first chipset-level LTE-V2X solutions announced as interoperable in August.

