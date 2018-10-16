Qualcomm Makes It Easier for Manufacturers to Develop Wireless Earbuds and Hearables Featuring Amazon Alexa

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced the industry's first qualified end-to-end Bluetooth Smart Headset reference design featuring push-button activation support for Alexa for users of Android phones with the Alexa app. Based on Qualcomm Technologies International's most advanced family of Bluetooth audio chips (QCC5100-series), the reference design includes virtually all the key hardware and software required for manufacturers to help them develop advanced Bluetooth headsets more efficiently and cost-effectively. In addition to support for Alexa, the solution also supports ultra-low power consumption for extended playback time and battery life, as well as Qualcomm® cVc™ noise reduction technology designed for superior audio and voice service capabilities. Manufacturers can also add support for active noise cancellation and Qualcomm® aptX™ HD high-resolution wireless audio.



The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/10/22/qualcomm-makes-it-easier-manufacturers-develop-wireless-earbuds-and)



