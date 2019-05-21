SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), helps bring a new level of immersive VR experiences to consumers today with the launch of Oculus Quest powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile VR Platform.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/05/21/qualcomm-snapdragon-mobile-vr-platform-powers-oculus-quest)

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

John Sinnott, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.qualcomm.com

