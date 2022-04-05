Quali Bolsters Product and R&D Executive Leadership

Quali's EaaS platform empowers teams to scale and accelerate innovation without compromising quality and reliability Tweet this

"Quali addresses a large opportunity in a chaotic and underserved market," said Rozenberg. "IT and DevOps professionals need to serve development teams by providing infrastructure automation solutions that are performant, scalable and reliable, so they can maintain and accelerate their velocity and innovation while maintaining governance and compliance. I look forward to the opportunity to further develop this vision for Quali's offerings."

Ben Shabat joins Quali with over a decade of experience in the IT industry. He has a background in engineering and software development, and a proven track record of leading R&D teams. Prior to joining Quali, he led an R&D team responsible for building a high-scale cyber solution from the ground up at BitDam, a cyber threat detection company which was acquired by Datto in 2021. Before that, Ben Shabat spearheaded the build of the analytical engine and data integration products for Sisense, a big data and analytics company.

"IT and development teams need the ability to drive value faster for their organizations," said Ben Shabat. "Quali's Torque EaaS platform empowers those teams to scale and accelerate innovation without compromising quality and reliability. I'm excited for the opportunity to lead this highly skilled team of engineers in building Quali's vision."

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

