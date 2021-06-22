Quali Unveils New Corporate Identity, Launches New Brand for DevOps Product Line

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the award-winning provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, today unveiled its new brand vision, including a refreshed visual identity and the renaming of its two core platforms. Quali CloudShell (formerly CloudShell Pro) helps infrastructure teams rapidly deliver environments for dev, test, certification, support, demo, cyber security and other use cases while enforcing compliance, maintaining governance and controlling costs. And for application teams, Quali Torque (formerly Colony) delivers self-service environments built for DevOps that speed app development and delivery.

"CloudShell is the trusted brand for infrastructure teams who want to quickly roll out environments that are purpose built for their specific use cases. We wanted to build on the foundation that Quali has laid while augmenting the value that we bring to the industry," said Quali CEO, Lior Koriat. "At the same time, we want to chart new ground for an entirely different DevOps user base with our Torque platform. Today's announcement is just the beginning of the Torque story and our plans to take continuous environments for DevOps to market in a big way."

By using pre-built environment blueprints, Torque adds power and velocity to environment provisioning. Torque helps DevOps teams focus on building and improving applications—unburdened from setting up and tearing down infrastructure or worrying about managing costs and compliance protocols. Most Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions require substantial manual processes to configure the ready to run environments developers need to be productive. By contrast, Quali's application-centric approach to delivering Environments as a Service automates the complexity, making it easier than ever to increase DevOps productivity. Additionally, infrastructure sprawl creates a growing burden for businesses to manage costs and compliance. Environment blueprinting with Torque helps DevOps users speed software delivery to accelerate innovation.

"The world needs a new way to approach infrastructure, one that actually ﬁts the needs of developers and organizations, where infrastructure transforms from a burden to a launchpad that propels business forward. By streamlining infrastructure complexity, Quali gives teams the freedom to continue building the future," said Yoav Tzruya, Quali's Chairman of the Board and General Partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners who co-led Quali's recent round of venture funding. "The company's vision and market roadmap reflect its redoubled commitment to revolutionizing Environments as a Service."

The ability to deliver software with speed and safety at scale is more important to business success than ever before, and more difficult to achieve. By seamlessly removing obstacles and accelerating the complete development lifecycle at every level, Quali's CloudShell and Torque platforms deliver unbound environments fostering creativity, innovation and transformation to enable organizations with the freedom to build the future, anywhere and everywhere.

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Infrastructure Automation at ScaleTM. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell platform to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit https://www.quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn .

