Qualifying Swisher Sweets Cigar Customers May File a Claim to Receive Benefits in a Class Action Settlement. You Have Other Rights and Options Too.

Purchasers who don't like the Settlement that has been reached with the defendants in the lawsuit Podawiltz v. Swisher International, Inc. have other options too. You can either object to or exclude yourself from the Settlement by mailing an objection or exclusion request. Objecting is simply telling the Court that you don't like something about the Settlement. You can only object if you stay in the Class, and you can still submit a claim if you object to the Settlement. Excluding yourself is telling the Court that you don't want to be part of the Class. If you exclude yourself, you will not be able to submit a claim and will have no basis to object to the Settlement, because the case no longer affects you. Go to the case website swishersweetssettlement.com to learn more.