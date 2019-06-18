Qualifying Swisher Sweets Cigar Customers May File a Claim to Receive Benefits in a Class Action Settlement. You Have Other Rights and Options Too.
Jun 18, 2019, 09:17 ET
SEATTLE, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action settlement has been reached in a lawsuit alleging that Swisher's national cigarillos advertising campaign was misleading. Purchasers of Swisher Sweets Cigar products involving promotions "5 for the price of 3"; "3 for the price of 2"; "buy 1 get 1 free"; "buy 4 get 1 free," may be entitled to receive between two and five vouchers, each with a face value of $1.00 and a two-year expiration date, which can be redeemed at retail for the purchase of Swisher cigar products. To file your claim go to www.swishersweetssettlement.com.
Purchasers who don't like the Settlement that has been reached with the defendants in the lawsuit Podawiltz v. Swisher International, Inc. have other options too. You can either object to or exclude yourself from the Settlement by mailing an objection or exclusion request. Objecting is simply telling the Court that you don't like something about the Settlement. You can only object if you stay in the Class, and you can still submit a claim if you object to the Settlement. Excluding yourself is telling the Court that you don't want to be part of the Class. If you exclude yourself, you will not be able to submit a claim and will have no basis to object to the Settlement, because the case no longer affects you. Go to the case website swishersweetssettlement.com to learn more.
The deadline to file a claim or exercise your other options, such as filing an objection or exclusion from the Settlement, is approaching. Learn more by visiting the case website swishersweetssettlement.com.
For additional information go to SwisherSweetsSettlement.com, call 1-833-285-1326 or write: Swisher Sweets Settlement, ℅ JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91047, Seattle, WA 98111.
SOURCE JND Legal Administration
Share this article