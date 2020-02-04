Qualigen Announces New U.S. Patent Issued for its FastPack® Diagnostic Technology

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualigen, Inc., a privately-owned company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, as well as expansion of its flagship FastPack® diagnostic platform, announced today the issuance of U.S. Patent Number D865210, which covers advanced design aspects of Qualigen's FastPack technology. The patent, which provides protection until October 2034, is part of a family of patents and patent applications that protect Qualigen's FastPack "Laboratory in a Pouch" rapid immunoassay diagnostic technology.

"We are pleased to continually strengthen our intellectual property protection with the addition of this patent in China covering our core FastPack diagnostic technology," stated Michael S. Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Qualigen. "We have consistently sought to protect, expand, and improve uses of our FastPack diagnostic technologies in the U.S. and worldwide. As such, we now have over 40 issued patents in this space."

About Qualigen, Inc.

Qualigen, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the development, production and commercialization of innovative medical technologies, including novel therapeutic technologies for treatment of cancers and infectious diseases, as well as its flagship FastPack® point-of-care immunoassay system. For more information, visit www.qualigeninc.com.

