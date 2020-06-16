Qualis Capital Announces New Manager of the Board

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualis Capital LLC today announced James Hird as Manager of the Board of Qualis Holdings. He will be joining Anil Arora as Chairman of the Board of Qualis Holdings. The team is excited and humbled to have such talented and brilliant minds on board to help guide the way as they navigate their launch and for years to come. "Not only are we thrilled to have James join us because of his accomplishments and connections to international markets, but we are also incredibly honored to have the guidance of Anil who brings a wealth of experience and expertise, all the while being such a well-respected individual in our industry." – Antonio DeRosa, CEO of Qualis Capital.

About James Hird

James Hird has served as an executive and non-executive director of global marketing company The Gemba Group since 2004. Over the past 25 years he has combined a professional sporting career, roles at JB Were Goldman Sachs, Gemba and several successful entrepreneurial ventures in the health, food, tech and financial industries. James has worked with start-ups and early stage companies in the USA, UK, Australia, South America and Asia. James holds an MBA from Insead in France and an Honours degree in Engineering from RMIT in Melbourne Australia.

About Anil Arora

Anil Arora has served as director on the board of directors of Conagra Brands, Inc. since May 2018, and has served as a director and vice-chairman of Envestnet, Inc. since November 2015. He has also served as chief executive of Envestnet | Yodlee, a unit of Envestnet Inc., during this time. Previously, he was president and chief executive officer and a director of Yodlee, Inc. since February 2000. Arora served as the chairman of the board of directors of Yodlee from March 2014 through November 2015. Prior to joining Yodlee, Arora served in various positions with Gateway, Inc., a computer hardware manufacturer which was acquired by Acer Inc. in 2007. From 1995 to 1998, Arora served in various positions for The Pillsbury Company, a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods, including vice president, strategy and marketing for North America and vice president, general manager for Progresso. Prior to Pillsbury, Arora served for more than a decade in various brand management and corporate strategy and operations roles for Kraft Foods Group, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods. Arora holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BS in business administration from Rockford College.

About Qualis Capital

Qualis Capital LLC, headquartered in New York City, is a financial services platform offering a marketplace for private alternative investments. Their cloud-based asset allocation platform provides the High Net Worth community direct access to curated alternative investments, generally at lower minimums, and at institutional pricing. For more information, visit www.qualiscapital.com

For more information, please contact:

212-653-8370

[email protected]

Financial Intermediaries: Elizabeth Ward

212-653-8377

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualis Capital

Related Links

https://www.qualiscapital.com/

