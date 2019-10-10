Qualitest Announces Expansion in Austin, Lisbon, and Mexico City, Creating 500+ Engineering Jobs

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest , the world's largest independent quality assurance and engineering company, is expanding its employee base with new locations in Austin; Texas, Lisbon, Portugal and Mexico City; Mexico. The expansions will address the needs of a growing client base and continue to support ongoing business development in fast-growing industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming and telecoms.

This expansion signifies the substantial growth of Qualitest's employee base, with the creation of more than 500 positions focused largely on quality engineering and search language localization.

"As part of our accelerated growth strategy – including recently opened facilities in Romania and London – our new presence in Austin, Lisbon and Mexico City enables us to best serve our clients and position us for further business growth in key global regions," said Norm Merritt, CEO, Qualitest.

Yaron Kottler, COO, said, "This is an exciting time to be at Qualitest. We are growing our team globally in all directions. This is the first step in a series of expansion plans for Qualitest set for the coming year. Our expanded footprint in the US, Portugal and Mexico will create new capabilities for us to better service our clients while also opening up new avenues for growth."

As Qualitest continues to experience rapid growth, the company is hiring the best talent around the world in cities such as London, Tel Aviv, San Diego, Bangalore, and Bucharest. Qualitest employees benefit from:

A clear, customized career pathway

Free access to the Qualitest Technical Academy with over 3000+ advanced courses by Qualitest and other leading content providers

The chance to support the best-known, most influential global brands

The opportunity to work on important, impactful projects that cut across every industry, from finance to media to retail and more

The exposure to the best tools and technologies in Quality Assurance

Being part of and contributing to modern and innovative solution sets, such as AI and Cyber Security

Following an injection of capital earlier this year, Qualitest is accelerating its global expansion and acquisition strategy. Qualitest opened its new headquarters in Central London this past August following a period of worldwide growth. Serving as a central location with easy access to Qualitest's US, Israel, India and Romanian offices, London is also a base for prominent existing clients and a wide array of prospective clients.

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions. As a strategic partner, Qualitest enables clients to confidently and quickly deploy software they trust, wherever they are on their quality engineering journey. Qualitest delivers precise solutions by leveraging its domain expertise across industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming, telecom, among others. Qualitest's global service delivery platform includes India, Israel, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States. To learn more, visit www.qualitestgroup.com .

SOURCE Qualitest