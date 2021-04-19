Qualitest Strengthens Industry Expertise in Utilities by Acquiring US-Based Olenick & Associates

LONDON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's leading AI-powered, engineering-driven software testing and quality assurance company, announced today that it has acquired Chicago-based Olenick & Associates. The combination of the two companies enhances the company's deep Quality Assurance expertise in the utilities space and expands its footprint with three new offices in Chicago, Buenos Aires and Northern Ireland. This is Qualitest's third high-profile acquisition in 2021. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For the past 22 years, Olenick & Associates has grown to be a global pioneer in software quality engineering practices, with a focus on the utilities, legal, financial services and logistics sectors. With more than 250 experienced quality consultants, the company further expands Qualitest's already vast global footprint in the UK, US, Israel, India and Romania. Olenick's expertise enhances Qualitest's existing deep experience and comprehensive solutions for these industries.

Norm Merritt, Qualitest CEO, said: "Qualitest and Olenick share a common approach to achieving client satisfaction: providing high-touch, highly customized quality engineering solutions rooted in innovation and excellence. Olenick's deep utilities experience in seasonal readiness and real-time operation technology converging with information technology is unparalleled. We couldn't be more thrilled to have them join us, kickstarting our 2021 expansion strategy."

Tom Olenick, Olenick & Associates Founder and President, said: "The Olenick team has long admired the work of Qualitest and we are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with them on a global scale. The term 'better together' is really what this is all about and we look forward to integrating our complimentary areas of expertise and specialist tooling to serve clients on a broader spectrum."

About Qualitest:

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering and testing solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with software releases. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise testing needs of technology platforms in the technology, financial services, retail, telecom, healthcare, insurance, aerospace, media and utilities industries. It has operations in Israel (where it was founded), the US, UK, and Romania, and serves over 250 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

About Olenick & Associates:

Olenick is a global leader in software quality engineering with over 250 consultants and four global locations. Olenick ensures delivery of successful projects by providing software testing and quality assurance, requirements and project management, and DevOps services. Olenick partners with companies in the utilities, legal, financial services and logistics sectors.

