WASHINGTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Quality-Bicycle-Products-Recalls-Bicycles-Due-To-Injury-Hazard

NOTE: This recall was previously announced independently on January 15, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Salsa Warbird and Vaya bicycles

Hazard: The bicycle's fork legs can break, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles, contact Quality Bicycle Products, and return the recalled Salsa Warbird or Vaya bicycles to the retailer where purchased for free installation of a replacement fork.

Consumer Contact:

Quality Bicycle Products toll-free at 877-774-6208 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or visit www.salsacycles.com click on "Safety and Support" then "Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,900

Description:

This recall involves all 2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon series bicycles and framesets, including Ultegra Di2, Force 1, 105, Apex 1, and Tiagra bicycles and all 2019 Salsa Vaya 105 bicycles and framesets. The model name is printed on the frame of the bicycles. The bicycles are sold in a variety of different colors and sizes.

Item Number Range Product Name BK0465 - BK0471 2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon Ultegra Di2 BK0472 - BK0478 2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon Force 1 BK0479 -BK0485 2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon 105 BK0486 - BK0492 2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon Apex 1 BK0493 - BK0499 2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon Tiagra FM7480 - FM7486 2019 Salsa Warbird Carbon Frameset BK6926 – BK6937 2019 Salsa Vaya 105 FM1016 – FM1018 2019 Salsa Vaya Frameset

Incidents/Injuries: Quality Bicycle Products has received two reports of forks breaking with one injury of minor scratches reported.

Sold At: Specialty bicycle retailers nationwide from September 2018 through November 2018. The Salsa Warbird sold between $2,000 and $5,400 and the Vaya sold between $1,000 and $2,000.

Importer: Quality Bicycle Products, Bloomington, Minn.

Manufactured in: Taiwan

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

