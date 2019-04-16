Quality in Online Learning Matters at Shadow Health®

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow Health's Digital Clinical Experiences™ for Advanced Health Assessment, Advanced Pharmacology, Health Assessment, Mental Health, and Gerontology receive the nationally recognized Quality Matters Certification Mark for meeting course design standards in an Official Quality Matters peer review.

Quality Matters (QM), a nationally recognized, faculty-centered, peer review process that certifies the quality of online courses, has recognized Shadow Health's commitment to providing high quality online education in designing their innovative Digital Clinical Experiences™ to meet the rigorous standards of Quality Matters.

"Shadow Health is fully committed to delivering the highest levels of academic quality to our partner institutions. We believe that our simulations will ultimately play a significant role in closing the academic to practice gap," said Shadow Health's CEO, David Massias. "We wanted an outside organization to provide a rigorous course review, and Quality Matters has the expertise to certify online courses for this level of quality."

Quality Matters has developed a widely respected set of standards for the design of effective online courses and a rigorous, faculty peer review process for applying these standards to existing courses. Through this process, reviewers provide instructional design teams with insight and recommendations that increase learner engagement, retention and satisfaction, and, ultimately, learner achievement.

About Shadow Health, Inc.

Shadow Health ® is an educational software developer of web-based Digital Clinical Experiences™ designed to augment courses for nursing students and allied health education programs. Students engage with Digital Standardized Patients™ (using a state-of-the-art conversation engine and interactive 3D imagery) to perform assessments, practice documentation, and demonstrate critical thinking.

Shadow Health has been recognized by Quality Matters for the following courses:

Shadow Health uses the Quality Matters Rubric as a guideline in all course development and revision. The QM Rubric and process fit perfectly into our mission of providing innovative, high quality online educational experiences to students.

About Quality Matters

Quality Matters (QM) is an international non-profit organization ( qualitymatters.org ) that provides tools and professional development for quality assurance in online and blended learning, continuously revised to reflect the most current research and best practice. When you see QM Certification Marks on courses or programs, it means they have met QM Course Design Standards or QM Program Review criteria in a rigorous review process.

