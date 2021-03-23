Quality Leader Jeffrey Tague Appointed Senior Director of Azzur Labs San Diego

Jeffrey brings to Azzur Labs more than 20 years of quality experience across the medical device, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, cosmetics, and life sciences industries, encompassing nationally and globally recognized brands.

Prior to joining Azzur, Jeffrey spent several years working in the quality control laboratories at Colgate-Palmolive, Pepsi-Cola, and Sequenom, expanding his analytical skills and cGxP knowledge. Most recently, Jeffrey was the Quality Manager at BioFilm, Inc., where he oversaw the organization's quality management system, as well as managed and directed the quality control, quality assurance, and document control departments.

"I am thrilled to join the talented and customer-driven Azzur team. I believe the company's unique business solution platform is a game-changer. Life science discovery, innovation, and investment are rapidly advancing, and Azzur is perfectly positioned to serve as a catalyst for the industry," Jeffrey said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to play a role in accelerating the delivery of transformative therapeutics to the market. I am committed to providing superior customer service, value, and solutions to the rich and diverse San Diego life science community."

Jeffrey holds a bachelor of arts degree in biology from Indiana University. He is an active member of the American Chemical Society (ACS), the American Society for Quality (ASQ), the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), the American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS), and the American Oil Chemists' Society (AOCS).

"We are excited to welcome Jeffrey to the Azzur Labs team as we work toward opening our newest laboratory in San Diego," said Kym Faylor, President of Azzur Labs. "Jeffrey will be an integral part of developing the laboratory team and bringing our comprehensive service offerings to the burgeoning life sciences industry in Southern California."

With full-scale operations in Boston, Dallas, Lehigh Valley, Raleigh, and San Diego, Azzur Labs—an Azzur Group company—provides professional analytical compliance testing and consultative services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

For more information about Azzur Labs, visit Azzurlabs.com .

About Azzur Labs

Founded in 2012, Azzur Labs is a contract laboratory that serves the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries. We believe that these industries have something amazing to offer the world; we strive to aid these companies to meet their goals by assisting with their analytical testing and ensuring regulatory compliance. Azzur Labs has been named an Inc Top 50 Workplaces for two consecutive years, as well as a four-time Best Place to Work in PA. In 2018, Azzur Labs was also named an Inc 500 Fastest Growing Company. For more information, visit Azzurlabs.com . Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to DeliveryTM, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

