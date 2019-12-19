Quality One Partners With Baby DJ to Donate Over $20,000 Worth of Toys to Disadvantaged Families in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution based in Orlando, Florida, partnered with "Johnny Magic," the host of the top-rated morning radio show in Central Florida, and his Baby DJ Christmas Fund & Toy Warehouse program to allow area children from economically disadvantaged families to retain the magic of Christmas.

Each year, with the help of hundreds of dedicated volunteers from the community, Baby DJ collects toys and distributes them to children in families that otherwise would not have a Christmas. Last year over 6,000 kids received toys, food, and Christmas trees through the program.

With a philosophy built upon being a compassionate organization that values relationships and diversity, and treating everyone with love, respect, empathy, and gratitude, Quality One's employees all pitched in and raised over $20,000 for the Baby DJ Christmas Fund & Toy Warehouse program. Partnered with the Target store in Hunter's Creek of Orlando to purchase over 45 cart loads of toys and 30 bicycles, they delivered the gifts to "Johnny Magic" and his team of volunteers at the Baby DJ Toy Warehouse.

"It just touches my heart knowing that we have such a giving community that will take the time to go out and purchase toys for kids that they'll never meet, and that this one little toy may change a child's life. For me, this is everything. I'm overwhelmed, and it's beautiful," said "Johnny Magic," founder of Baby DJ. President of Q1, John Chiorando, added, "It is nothing short of a privilege and an honor to support the work that Johnny and his Baby DJ program are doing in the area we are proud to call home, caring for disadvantaged families that may not have the opportunities that we are blessed to have ourselves. I know the stress and anxiety as a parent not being able to provide Christmas for my children. So this is for the kids and for the parents, and it's truly an honor to serve."

Learn more at babydj.org, or find them on Instagram at @babydjllc

ABOUT Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers.

ABOUT BABY DJ

Baby DJ, Inc. (https://www.babydj.org), together with our invaluable community partners, strives to improve the quality of life for those in need throughout Central Florida. Through the delivery of exceptional assistance programs for individuals and families in need, as well as through financial support provided to the charities, churches, and schools that enhance the opportunities available for those of socioeconomic disadvantage, Baby DJ strives to unite Central Florida in an effort to make our community a world class place for families to live, learn, work, and succeed.

