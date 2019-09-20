Quality One Wireless and Mint Mobile Announce Fulfillment Partnership for Apple's iPhone 11 Series Smartphones

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Mobile (MintMobile.com), one of the nation's fastest growing wireless companies offering the absolute lowest priced wireless service, and Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, are thrilled to announce the availability of Apple's iPhone 11 Series on MintMobile.com. And for a limited time, all iPhone purchases include three months of unlimited talk, text and 8GB of 4G LTE high-speed data per month for free from Mint Mobile.

Mint Mobile and Quality One Wireless are continuing a long-standing, powerful partnership. The iPhone 11 includes the all-new dual-camera system with Ultra Wide and Night mode, all-day battery, six new colors, and the A13 Bionic - Apple's fastest chip ever.

Quality One Wireless will serve as the exclusive fulfillment provider for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max for Mint Mobile. "The Mint Mobile and Quality One Wireless ecommerce partnership is a powerful combination. Mint Mobile has an extraordinary team and their marketing initiatives are nothing short of amazing. We are honored to support their latest launch, the new Apple iPhone 11 on launch day. Together, working as one team, we will reach new heights year after year," said Mike Hodge, Director of Online Sales for Q1. "Quality One has been a fantastic partner. They provide tremendous marketing solutions that allow us to bring enhanced value to our consumers, and also provide great customer support throughout the phone purchase process," said Aron North, CMO of Mint Mobile.

Apple's iPhone 11 Series will serve as a significant upgrade to iPhone users, with a new dual camera system, all day battery, the toughest glass in a smartphone and Apple's fastest chip ever.

Apple's iPhone 11 Series will be available for purchase on September 20th, 2019.

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

Mint Mobile is a mobile wireless provider that offers the lowest prices for talk, text and data plans in the U.S. on the nation's most advanced 4G LTE high-speed network with no contracts and no overages. The service was developed by Ultra Mobile in 2016 for the savvy internet shopper who is looking for flexible wireless options at incredible value. Mint carries the latest devices from Apple and is available directly from www.MintMobile.com.

