Quality One Wireless to Serve as Ultra Mobile's Exclusive Fulfillment Provider for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Mobile (UltraMobile.com), the nationwide carrier focused on democratizing wireless communication, and Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, are pleased to announce the availability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on the UltraMobile.com website.

Quality One Wireless serves as the exclusive fulfillment provider for Ultra Mobile on multiple devices. Available now on ultramobile.com, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7 inch Infinity Flex Display with bendable Ultra Thin Glass, a Hideaway Hinge system that integrates sweeper technology to repel dirt and dust, and a Multi-Active Window allowing users to seamlessly multi-task by using the top half and bottom half of the screen independently.

Announced earlier this week, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7 inch Infinity Flex Display with bendable Ultra Thin Glass, a Hideaway Hinge system that integrates sweeper technology to repel dirt and dust, and a Multi-Active Window allowing users to seamlessly multi-task by using the top half and bottom half of the screen independently.

"The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is incredibly innovative. A phone the market has reacted to with lots of excitement. We too are excited about the launch and working with Quality One Wireless in fulfilling these devices to our customers," said Aron North, CMO of Ultra Mobile.

Quality One Wireless will serve as the exclusive fulfillment provider for Ultra Mobile. "Ultra Mobile and Quality One have enjoyed a growing and healthy relationship over the years, and it is an honor to continue to provide exceptional service to their organization in support of the Galaxy Z Flip," said Mike Hodge, Director of Online Sales for Q1.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available for purchase on Valentine's Day - February 14th, 2020.

For more information, visit https://q1w.com/quality-one-ultra-mobile-team-up-to-launch-the-samsung-galaxy-z-flip-on-ultramobile-com/

About Q1

Q1, LLC ( https://www.q1w.com ) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

About Ultra Mobile

Founded in 2011, Ultra Mobile ( www.ultramobile.com ) is a nationwide prepaid mobile carrier with a mission to democratize wireless by making international calling more affordable and accessible. Serving the millions of people in the United States with extended families, friends and colleagues living around the world, its international services reach over 200 destinations. In 2015, Ultra Mobile was ranked #1 on the Inc. 500 as the fastest-growing private company in the United States and had activated more than one million users onto its platform. Ultra Mobile is headquartered in Southern California and has a growing team of more than 150 employees. The company supports its customers in English, Mandarin, and Spanish.

Media Contact:

Mick Olinik

(407) 857-3737

234246@email4pr.com

SOURCE Quality One Wireless

Related Links

https://www.q1w.com

