Quality System Consultants Announces Partnership with MasterControl

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality System Consultants, a top-rated California quality consultancy, today announced that it has partnered with MasterControl to expand its software consulting capabilities for medical device companies.

The new partnership will allow both organizations to support the medical device and biopharmaceutical industry with guidance for regulatory systems and a comprehensive quality management system implementation.

Quality System Consultants brings more than 30 years of experience working with medical device companies and the FDA and has spent the last two years relentlessly focused on simplifying quality systems for clients and providing organization-wide clarity to manufacturing and regulatory processes – a daunting but critical task during the pandemic. Clients of Quality System Consultants are required to submit proposals, documentation, and compliance records to a variety of regulatory bodies including the FDA.

MasterControl brings 25 years of experience to its industry-leading core quality management system (QMS), Quality Excellence. Additionally, the company has experienced rapid growth with its new Manufacturing Excellence solution, which integrates quality into the manufacturing process and streamlines operations. Over 1,000 customers worldwide trust MasterControl to help them maintain product quality, meet regulations and remain compliant.

"The transition to digital quality management software is long overdue," said Paul Schwartz, President of Quality System Consultants. "MasterControl's vision for clarity and transparency in the quality management process aligns perfectly with the goal that we have of simplifying an otherwise complicated process for clients."

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

About Quality System Consultants:

Quality System Consultants is an accomplished and successful consulting firm helping medical device companies in a broad range of initiatives. They have experience developing and maintaining quality systems and are committed to the relentless improvement of their clients' regulatory systems. Quality System Consultants helps both startups and established firms improve efficiency and deliver product to market quickly.

Visit www.qualitysystemconsultants.com for more information or call (408) 410-7343.

