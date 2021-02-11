Quality Systems Expert Kevin Walsh Appointed Senior Director of Azzur Labs Boston

Kevin brings to Azzur Labs 25 years of experience in laboratory quality management, as well as diagnostic, instrument, and consumable manufacturing. Prior to joining Azzur, Kevin spent more than 15 years with Rapid Micro Biosystems in Lowell, MA. where he began his career in technical services, eventually growing alongside the organization as a leader in both global validation, service and quality. Most recently, Kevin was the Senior Manager of Quality during which time he oversaw the quality management system, as well as developed quality metrics for the organization. In previous roles, Kevin not only oversaw the organization's validation and services teams, he also worked alongside clients to enable more efficient laboratory practices.

"I'm excited to join Azzur Labs at a time of immense growth for the company and the industry," said Kevin. "As the Senior Director of the Boston laboratory, I look forward to this unique opportunity to empower and serve the region's game-changing life science innovators, and I'm honored to further grow and develop our internal team of scientists and technicians."

Kevin holds a bachelor of science degree in biology and biological studies from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. He is an active member of the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) and the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

In 2020, Azzur Labs Boston relocated from its original location in Waltham to a new, larger facility in Framingham. Azzur Labs' comprehensive laboratory services are complemented by Azzur Group Boston , a GxP consulting firm, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™.

"Azzur Labs Boston is excited to welcome Kevin to our team. His unique background in validation and quality systems, as well as his deep experience in customer relations, affords him the opportunity to scale Azzur Labs Boston in line with the growth of the industry," said Kym Faylor , President of Azzur Labs.

With full-scale operations in Pennsylvania, Raleigh, and Boston, Azzur Labs—an Azzur Group company—provides professional analytical compliance testing and consultative services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Azzur Group first opened its doors in Boston in 2013 with Azzur Group Boston, bringing comprehensive consultative services to the region, specializing in quality, validation, and compliance.

For more information about Azzur Labs, visit Azzurlabs.com .

About Azzur Labs

Founded in 2012, Azzur Labs is a contract laboratory that serves the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries. We believe that these industries have something amazing to offer the world; we strive to aid these companies to meet their goals by assisting with their analytical testing and ensuring regulatory compliance. Azzur Labs has been named an Inc Top 50 Workplaces for two consecutive years, as well as a four-time Best Place to Work in PA. In 2018, Azzur Labs was also named an Inc 500 Fastest Growing Company. For more information, visit Azzurlabs.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Azzur Group

A nationwide network of companies delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing customers with practical and proven solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. Azzur Group has more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S. As one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America, Azzur Group provides customers with the project management, consulting, facility solutions, engineering, validation, IT, calibration/maintenance, learning, and laboratory services they need to remain innovative and competitive. For more information, visit Azzur.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC