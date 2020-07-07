Qualpay Announces Integration With Cargas

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qualpay, the leading provider of integrated omnichannel payment solutions announced a new integration with Cargas Energy, leading software provider for fuel delivery and HVAC service companies.

In addition to taking advantage of Qualpay's merchant account services, Cargas Energy customers will now be able to utilize the Qualpay Payment Gateway to process credit card transactions directly within Cargas Energy. The new partnership provides an integrated solution, combining the Merchant Account and Gateway on one platform, reducing the number of vendors needed and the associated layers of cost.

"We're excited to partner with Cargas, a premier fuel delivery software provider for propane, heating oil, and services and a company that strongly believes in providing the latest technology to its customers," said, Craig Gass, CEO at Qualpay. "We're partnering with Cargas to provide updated payment technology to their customers, including the ability to process business card transactions at the best rate, update expired credit cards, streamline reporting and run pre-authorizations, while still qualifying for utility pricing. Our ultimate goal is simple: Leverage technology to empower Cargas Energy customers to focus more attention on what matters most - running their businesses."

Customer benefits include streamlined access to all payment-related activity, configurable reporting, and reconciliation tools through a single platform and user login as well as reduced processing fees via interchange optimization, decreased vendors, and operational efficiencies. Qualpay's integrated merchant account reflects the power of the updated payment tools Qualpay brings to the energy sector.

"Cargas focuses on partnering with other industry-leading software providers to extend Cargas Energy's capabilities and give our customers everything they need to manage their businesses," said Barry Ackerman, Sales Manager. "The Qualpay team has been fantastic to work with, and we're excited to expand our partnership with this integration."

About Cargas

Cargas is an employee-owned software company with 146 employees. Cargas is the creator and provider of Cargas Energy, leading software for fuel delivery and HVAC service companies. With tools for fuel delivery, customer service, HVAC service, and cylinder exchange operations, Cargas Energy helps fuel dealers do more with the resources they already have so they can grow their businesses. Through its unique employee-owned culture, Cargas fosters a commitment to excellence, a dedication to teamwork, and a high level of customer care. Established in 1988, Cargas has continuously been recognized as a Best Place to Work. For more information, please visit cargasenergy.com.

About Qualpay

Qualpay is a fully-integrated payments platform that utilizes the most up to date technology to reduce costs and streamline back-office operations. Its comprehensive system addresses and resolves the payment challenges businesses face, ensuring a stronger, more robust infrastructure that allows companies to focus on growing their business. Qualpay's reporting intelligence and data analytics allow customers to quickly and efficiently manage their payment finances, saving them both time and money. Simply put, Qualpay provides a better way to manage payments. For more information, please visit www.qualpay.com.

