Qualpay Delivers Enhanced 'Integrated Payment Solutions' For Evolving B2B Landscape

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualpay , a leading provider of integrated omnichannel payment solutions, today announced the launch of its enhanced B2B end-to-end payments processing platform. The one-stop solution simplifies functions across any kind of organization regardless of type, role, and department – from invoicing for accountants to accessing comprehensive reports for sales and marketing. Benefits include overall reduced complexity through the elimination of multiple vendors, simplified reporting, streamlined compliance, and reduced time lost to troubleshooting issues.

"At Qualpay, our Team maintains a firm commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies that our customers both require and demand in our ever-changing commerce landscape," says, Craig Gass, CEO at Qualpay. "We maintain an unflinching commitment to providing the best payment products and solutions, along with unparalleled customer service."

"We turned to Qualpay's API based Automated Clearing House (ACH) solution to eliminate the manual work associated with processing payments for customers not paying with credit cards," says, David Ordal, CEO at ExaVault . "What we found was a game-changer; Qualpay has enabled us to provide more advanced and efficient services to our clients, well beyond basic ACH and credit card payments, avoiding unnecessary fees and simplifying our reconciliation and cash flow management."

Qualpay's fully integrated payments platform, which combines a traditional Payment Gateway, Merchant Account and Processor into one, allows businesses to effectively manage payments for business, corporate or purchasing cards including card type detection, as well as level II and III interchange optimization. Businesses can process payments with Qualpay's suite of products from their website, invoicing, recurring, or virtual terminal using a single, easy-to-use interface. Customer benefits include:

Interchange Optimization: While the card brands run special rates for companies accepting corporate, purchasing and business cards, Qualpay ensures that customers benefit from the lowest available rates on transactions by detecting eligible card types and dynamically prompting for the fields required.

While the card brands run special rates for companies accepting corporate, purchasing and business cards, Qualpay ensures that customers benefit from the lowest available rates on transactions by detecting eligible card types and dynamically prompting for the fields required. Integrate easily to Qualpay: All of Qualpay's payment products are paired with a merchant account. Customers can choose integration preference and enjoy all payment products either out-of-the-box using the Qualpay portal or Qualpay's suite of modern REST APIs.

All of Qualpay's payment products are paired with a merchant account. Customers can choose integration preference and enjoy all payment products either out-of-the-box using the Qualpay portal or Qualpay's suite of modern REST APIs. Out-of-the-box Payments Terminal: Qualpay offers customers the ability to take payments via Qualpay Virtual Terminal. Qualpay intelligently prompts for the required card type fields needed to qualify for the lowest cost rate. Invoicing, Recurring Payments and Customer Vault are all offered options.

Qualpay offers customers the ability to take payments via Qualpay Virtual Terminal. Qualpay intelligently prompts for the required card type fields needed to qualify for the lowest cost rate. Invoicing, Recurring Payments and Customer Vault are all offered options. Accept consumer, business credit cards and ACH: Process Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express credit, prepaid and gift cards, purchase and business cards as well as ACH.

Process Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express credit, prepaid and gift cards, purchase and business cards as well as ACH. Keep Cards Fresh: Storing customer information and credit cards create the dilemma of how to maintain current card information. Qualpay's integrated service eliminates the need to manually update card information and reach out to customers, with an Account Updater service.

Storing customer information and credit cards create the dilemma of how to maintain current card information. Qualpay's integrated service eliminates the need to manually update card information and reach out to customers, with an Account Updater service. Business Intelligence Reporting: Qualpay handles every aspect of the payments process, from the merchant account to the payment gateway to invoicing and recurring payments. Without having to work with multiple vendors, customers will have one login, fewer reports to reconcile, and an easier way to follow the money from sales to deposit. With Qualpay's reconciliation reporting, customers can trace each cash entry from their bank account to individual sales. All reports can be downloaded or accessed via API and imported into software, freeing up administrative time.

Qualpay handles every aspect of the payments process, from the merchant account to the payment gateway to invoicing and recurring payments. Without having to work with multiple vendors, customers will have one login, fewer reports to reconcile, and an easier way to follow the money from sales to deposit. With Qualpay's reconciliation reporting, customers can trace each cash entry from their bank account to individual sales. All reports can be downloaded or accessed via API and imported into software, freeing up administrative time. Quickbooks Integration: Qualpay offers full integration with Inuit Quickbooks.

All Qualpay products may be used as standalone or paired together to support market needs. For more information on the Qualpay platform, please visit: https://www.qualpay.com/

About Qualpay

Qualpay is a fully-integrated payments platform that utilizes the most up to date technology to reduce costs and streamline back-office operations. Its comprehensive system addresses and resolves the payment challenges businesses face, ensuring a stronger, more robust infrastructure that allows companies to focus on growing their business. Qualpay's reporting intelligence and data analytics allow customers to quickly and efficiently manage their payment finances, saving them both time and money. Simply put, Qualpay provides a better way to manage payments. For more information, please visit www.qualpay.com .

SOURCE Qualpay

Related Links

https://www.qualpay.com

