QualSights Named Top Qualitative Research Provider by GreenBook

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualSights, a human insights platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world, has been named "No. 1 Qualitative Research Provider" for 2022 by GreenBook, a highly esteemed industry insights organization that recognizes standout companies in its bi-annual GRIT Report.

"My team and I have worked hard to build our platform with the most technologically advanced capabilities," Founder and CEO of QualSights Nihal Advani said. "I'm so pleased that our clients have responded in kind and that GreenBook is recognizing us in this way. I'm ecstatic that QualSights has been named the #1 qualitative research supplier and #11 overall, especially considering it is our first time being recognized on this list."

QualSights' patented technology blends the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research. In addition to enabling the capture of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context and passive methodologies, QualSights offers a powerful suite of AI tools as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder that helps brands analyze unstructured data faster than ever before and quickly present compelling stories. QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, pharmaceutical, technology, and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization.

In addition to being named "No. 1 Qualitative Research Provider," QualSights was also ranked "No. 5 Technology Provider," and "the No. 11 most innovative market research supplier overall" in the same report. Inc. 5000 also recently ranked QualSights as the No. 94 fastest-growing company in the U.S., the No. 9 fastest-growing software company in the U.S, and the fastest growing insights company.

"While we're grateful for what we've achieved with this year's GRIT list, we're excited for what's next," Advani said. "There's so much more to come and we cannot wait to share how we're making behavioral insights even better for our clients."

QualSights is a human insights platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world in a remarkably fast and cost-effective manner. QualSights' patented technology blends the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research. In addition to enabling the capture of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context and passive methodologies, QualSights offers a powerful suite of AI tools as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder that helps brands analyze unstructured data faster than ever before and quickly present compelling stories. QualSights is used by numerous Fortune 500 clients in CPG, pharmaceutical, technology and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization. Visit QualSights online at www.QualSights.com and on Twitter and LinkedIn.

