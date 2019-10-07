QualTek Expands Wireless Services Segment with Acquisition of Vinculums

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QualTek, a leading provider of turnkey telecommunications solutions, including engineering, installation, fulfillment and program management to the North American telecommunications and power sectors, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Vinculums Services, LLC ("Vinculums"). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Vinculums, established in 2000 and based in Irvine, CA, is the leading infrastructure service provider for wireless operators throughout the Western United States. Vinculums specializes in program management, site acquisition, construction, transport, and small cell and DAS solutions.

"For close to two decades, Vinculums has been regarded as the premier Wireless Services Provider in the Western United States. Their performance, size and reputation for being on the forefront of wireless technology deployments is well known in the industry. This acquisition provides a tremendous platform for QualTek and Vinculums to significantly enhance the services that we provide for our mutual customers as we deploy new technology for the next decade and beyond," said Scott Hisey, CEO of QualTek.

"We are very excited to join the QualTek team. Our dedicated employees have accomplished so much in our rich history of service to the telecommunications industry. We look forward to a very bright future with QualTek, leveraging our combined technology driven service platform to enhance the services we provide our customers," said Paul Foster, CEO of Vinculums.

About QualTek: QualTek is one of the largest providers of turnkey services to the North American telecommunications, infrastructure and power industries. Through its 103 service locations and 6,000 dedicated professionals, QualTek provides its partners and clients with a range of services including engineering, installation, disaster recovery, project management, customer fulfilment, communications upgrades and infrastructure improvements. QualTek is a premier partner to some of the largest companies in the wireless, wireline and power sectors. For more information please visit www.qualtekservices.com .

About Vinculums: Based in Irvine, CA, Vinculums is a leading telecom infrastructure service provider for wireless operators throughout the western and southern United States. The company specializes in program management, site acquisition, site development, transport, and small cell and DAS solutions for major telecom carriers. For more information please visit www.vinculums.com.

SOURCE QualTek

