Qualtek Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distributor of the Year Award

Qualtek Electronics offers a vast array of fan accessories, AC receptacles, international and domestic power cords and cordsets, and EMI power line filters.

Qualtek's broad portfolio of products including wire form fan guards, plastic fan guards, plastic fan filter assemblies, aluminum fan filters, fan power cords, inlets, outlets, multi-function assemblies, power line filters, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Qualtek products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

651-276-6922

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

