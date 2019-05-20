Qualtek Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distributor of the Year Award
May 20, 2019, 14:00 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Qualtek 2018 Distributor of the Year Award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.
The award was presented by Jeremy Hallums, marketing and media coordinator; Jason Hallums, regional sales manager; and John Hallums, president and chief executive officer of Qualtek Electronics Corporation. The award was presented to Todd Jesme, director, supplier business development; and Bruce Olson, manager, technology business at Digi-Key.
Qualtek Electronics offers a vast array of fan accessories, AC receptacles, international and domestic power cords and cordsets, and EMI power line filters.
Qualtek's broad portfolio of products including wire form fan guards, plastic fan guards, plastic fan filter assemblies, aluminum fan filters, fan power cords, inlets, outlets, multi-function assemblies, power line filters, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.
For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Qualtek products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com
