Qualtrics Adds More Power, Intelligence and Automation to its Market Leading Insights Product

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qualtrics, the leader in market research and experience management, announced a series of new product enhancements to Qualtrics Research CoreTM, the world's leading insights technology built on the Qualtrics XM PlatformTM.

With these innovations, Qualtrics continues to modernize experience management and market research with powerful analytics, built-in predictive intelligence and fully automated research workflows. This helps insights professionals gain more speed, control and higher quality results they need to manage their Customer, Employee, Product and Brand Experiences.

"Market Researchers are under tremendous pressure to deliver more - more research, more analysis, more reporting - while facing disruption in their markets," says Kelly Waldher, vice president of Research Core, Qualtrics. "For 17 years, Qualtrics has been delivering on its promise to make sophisticated research simple. With the new enhancements, Qualtrics Research Core empowers market researchers and experience management professionals with the solutions they need to be more precise and more productive."

More Powerful Insights

Modern Researchers need powerful insights enabling them to conduct sophisticated research with ease. Qualtrics added more power to Research Core by launching:

Maxdiff projects comes with intuitive configuration, pre-built analysis, advanced clustering and intelligent reports - all available as a self-service research workflow.

comes with intuitive configuration, pre-built analysis, advanced clustering and intelligent reports - all available as a self-service research workflow. Conjoint enhancements with support for auto-segmentation using latent class clustering allowing researchers to run powerful optimization experiments.

enhancements with support for auto-segmentation using latent class clustering allowing researchers to run powerful optimization experiments. Advanced Crosstabs that comes with a redesigned interface and support for additional statistical tests.

With these enhancements, Qualtrics now provides access to powerful statistical techniques like Correlations, Advanced Regressions, Choice Based Conjoint, Maxdiff, Cluster Analysis, Advanced Crosstabs and more - fully integrated into the research workflows.

More Intelligence

In mid 2018, Qualtrics launched Expert ReviewTM which uses machine learning to identify survey design patterns that lead to better research outcomes.

With the new enhancements, Qualtrics users can now have a personal digital research assistant, helping them make intelligent decisions with targeted recommendations, alerts and actions along every step of their research process - from design to fielding to analysis.

Intelligent Research Design: Expert ReviewTM intelligently checks for research design gaps and flags problems like broken question logic, mobile compatibility, privacy issues, accessibility compliance issues and even design bias in question wording. With single click remediation, Expert Review helps researchers be more productive while reducing false starts.

Intelligent Fielding: Expert Review now uses natural language processing to intelligently customize the survey flow based on the channel, context, topic and sentiments of the text responses as they come in. This enhanced personalization leads to better response rates, more engaged respondents and significantly higher quality of insights.

Intelligent Analysis: Expert Review separates signal from noise by intelligently flagging and deleting low quality and fraudulent responses including those by bots, duplicates, speeders, cheaters, straightliners and other types of unengaged participants. It also intelligently detects data deemed personal or sensitive, with options to redact at the click of a button.

More Automation

In a world with easy access to data, the modern insights professional needs to be faster and more agile to keep up with the pace of business. In late 2018, Qualtrics announced XM Solutions which add speed and precision to the insights process by automating expert research methodology, powerful analytics and custom reporting in a seamless workflow. This includes fully automated XM solutions covering the most common research use cases like NPS, pricing research, concept and ad testing, all available on the XM Marketplace.

Today, Qualtrics is announcing support for Custom XM Solutions which allow organizations of any scale and size to automate their custom research workflows using the Qualtrics XM Solutions framework. Custom XM Solutions truly democratize access to insights by enabling market researchers and experience management professionals to share their expertise with their business stakeholders and generate insights without sacrificing speed or precision.

For example, when Chobani® Australia needed insights to expand their brand, they started using the Qualtrics XM Platform and discovered key insights into product packaging, advertising, and usage. Acting on these insights, they became the top-selling yogurt in their market.

"With a custom XM Solution, Chobani Australia was able to localize our product concepts and thrive in a competitive Australian market, allowing us to standardize the way we test product concepts around the world and benchmark results anywhere. " Maria Voronina, Brand Manager for Chobani Australia.

