Qualtrics Announces Closing Of Its Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 59,449,903 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 7,754,335 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $30.00 per share. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "XM".

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, HSBC, Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets and Truist Securities acted as book-running managers, and Canaccord Genuity, Evercore ISI, JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Raymond James, William Blair, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or via email: [email protected]; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847; Deutsche Bank Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or via email: [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]; HSBC, 452 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10018, telephone: 1-877-429-7459, or via email: [email protected]; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; BMO Capital Markets, 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email to [email protected]; and Truist Securities, 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308, Attn: Prospectus Department, tel.: 800-685-4786, email: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, a recognized leader in customer experience and the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about.

