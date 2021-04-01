Qualtrics Announces New Customer Experience Solutions to Help Organizations Attract Customers and Increase Loyalty in a Post-Pandemic Era

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, today introduced new solutions designed to make it even easier for companies to acquire new customers and build loyalty with existing customers, efficiently and at scale. The new solutions are easy to set up, enabling companies to accelerate their time to value.

The pandemic challenged every company to respond to sudden shifts in customer expectations —from the way people want to interact with customer service to their expectations of how brands responded to the crisis. As we move into the post-pandemic world, the most successful companies will make their decisions by deeply connecting with their customers to understand changes in their expectations, predict future behaviors, and create great experiences, even in the face of uncertainty.

"Customer preferences and expectations have evolved significantly this past year, and companies will need to adopt an experience-first approach to customer relationships moving forward," said Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer of Qualtrics. "The most successful companies adapt and thrive even during disruptive times by understanding the 'how' and 'why' behind customer behaviors and using that data to proactively design and deliver the best experiences for their customers."

Qualtrics is delivering the following new solutions to help every company understand what their B2B and B2C customers are experiencing with their brand continuously across different milestones, and enable them to able to quickly act on that experience data:

Relational Customer Experience (CX) gives companies a continuously updated view of the health of their customer relationships to help them deliver more personalized experiences, improve customer loyalty, and reduce attrition. Relying only on annual surveys can put companies at risk of losing customers before they even know they are unhappy. With Relational CX, organizations can collect feedback consistently across the customer journey to get an up-to-date view of the health of their customer relationships at key milestones. As a result, companies can see how overall customer health impacts business metrics, such as share of wallet, so they can quickly adjust strategy. The solution also routes feedback automatically to the right teams, such as customer care or sales, and surfaces recommendations to help them take the right action at the right time.

Account-Based Relationship Diagnostic gives companies a holistic view of their B2B customer relationships to help them build deeper connections and drive more revenue. Account-Based Relationship Diagnostic combines experience data from every contact within a customer's organization to give sales and customer success teams a complete view of the account's overall health. Instead of using just one individual's feedback as a measure, teams can understand the key drivers for the overall account based on every stakeholder's point of view of the customer experience. This helps companies proactively identify at-risk and growth accounts to increase revenue and reduce churn. The account-based approach will become the anchor for successful B2B sales and customer success teams to measure relationship risk and generate actionable insights across the entire customer journey.

Digital Support Optimization helps companies deliver frictionless customer care through any digital channel. This new solution enables care teams to use feedback to uncover gaps in their digital support experiences that may lead unhappy customers and increased use of costlier support channels. These teams will also be able to deliver better customer support experiences across digital channels such as their website, text and automated chat to increase customer satisfaction and reduce call center traffic. For frontline employees, such as call center agents, Digital Support Optimization enables them to provide feedback internally on interactions that could be supported through digital channels in the future. This feedback automatically triggers the right internal teams to improve the experience for both frontline employees and customers.

Additional Information:

To learn more about Qualtrics CustomerXM™, visit: www.qualtrics.com/customer-experience .

. To hear how leading global companies are using CustomerXM to create breakthrough experiences, register for Qualtrics' WorkDifferent virtual event on April 13 at www.workdifferent.com .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit https://www.qualtrics.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

