Qualtrics Announces New Industry-Leading Data Privacy and Governance Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qualtrics, the leader in Experience Management, announced a new suite of industry-leading data protection and governance capabilities to help organizations comply with the latest global data protection and security policies. XM Controls will allow XM program managers to manage users, permissions, data, compliance, security and costs as they build Customer, Employee, Product and Brand Experience solutions on the Qualtrics XM Platform™.

The new capabilities will help organizations standardize the collection of experience data (X-data) — the opinions, beliefs, emotions and sentiments that people have about their experiences with the organization.

A recent Qualtrics study of data privacy professionals found that 65% of all organizations use multiple survey tools and 45% of these organizations don't even know how many survey accounts exist within the organization. This fragmentation leads to data silos, security and compliance risks and disjointed customer experiences.

"As organizations look to close experience gaps, we are seeing a wave of CIOs and IT leaders mandate the breakdown of X-data silos and institutionalize a standard governance model for managing their customer, employee, brand, and product experiences," says Zig Serafin, president of Qualtrics. "XM Controls provide IT leaders the confidence to standardize on the Qualtrics XM Platform, enabling them to seamlessly manage thousands of employees collecting, analyzing and acting on X-data across the organization."

New suite of industry-leading XM Controls include:

Admin Dashboard - Qualtrics has reimagined the Admin center with a series of new, intuitive reports that provide actionable insights to Qualtrics admins for monitoring the health of an organization's XM deployment. The reports are built around usage, consumption, activity and user engagement - making it easy for admins to drill down into specific areas, flag violations and take immediate action.

Access Controls - Qualtrics now makes it easy for organizations of any size to centralize X-data on a single platform. With new access management capabilities announced today, IT leaders can enable their employees to sign up for a Qualtrics account through a personalized, self-enrollment workflow while managing permissions at scale.

Data Controls - Infosec and compliance leaders can now govern all data collection and user management from one place, helping them stay in compliance with their internal and external data handling requirements. Data Controls include:

XM Directory acts as a single system of record of all individuals providing X-data. With updated XM Directory settings, admins can govern all respondent interactions and control contact frequency across all feedback channels from a centralized admin console.

acts as a single system of record of all individuals providing X-data. With updated XM Directory settings, admins can govern all respondent interactions and control contact frequency across all feedback channels from a centralized admin console. GDPR One-Touch Data Deletion makes it easy to service GDPR Right to Erasure requests by locating and deleting a data subject's surveys, responses, tickets and contact information. This saves data protection officers and IT leaders the intensive effort of locating and cleaning customers' personal data from different locations.

makes it easy to service GDPR Right to Erasure requests by locating and deleting a data subject's surveys, responses, tickets and contact information. This saves data protection officers and IT leaders the intensive effort of locating and cleaning customers' personal data from different locations. Sensitive Data Policy helps organizations manage compliance with their data privacy regulations by setting up Data Loss Prevention (DLP) controls for handling sensitive X-data. Using admin policies and machine learning, these controls allow admins to prevent the collection of sensitive X-data and detecting, notifying and redacting any sensitive data collected on the Qualtrics XM Platform.

Cost Management - With a new set of capabilities around resource tagging, Qualtrics enables business and IT leaders to easily meter and monitor consumption and track it back to the specific user, team, department or project. This makes it easy for IT to allocate costs for internal chargebacks, removing the burden of pooling budgets.

Security Controls - Announced in 2018, the security controls allow Qualtrics admins to set up security policies governing their XM deployments - from multifactor authentication to account lockouts to password strength management.

Qualtrics Security Certifications

Qualtrics is the only experience management provider to hold three of the most important security accreditations - FedRAMP, ISO 27001 and HITRUST, to meet the security requirements of the most highly regulated industries and organizations.

ISO 27001: The recognized standard for proactive risk management, ISO 27001 ensures information security best practices in asset management, access control, cryptography and network security.

FedRAMP: The 'gold standard' of U.S. Government federal security certifications, Qualtrics is the only Experience Management tool that is FedRAMP authorized.

HITRUST: Qualtrics is certified on the Common Security Framework (CSF) adopted by the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) which is the most widely recognized security accreditation in the healthcare industry for healthcare technology systems.

For more information about Qualtrics XM Platform™, please visit: https://www.qualtrics.com/experience-management/

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com .

