Qualtrics Announces Powerful New Capabilities to Help Move Brands Beyond Measurement To Cultures That Take Decisive Action To Close Experience Gaps

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced a new collection of innovative capabilities across CoreXM™. New capabilities help organizations better serve customers and employees by going beyond simply measuring experiences, to taking intentional action on closing experience gaps.

CoreXM updates empower businesses to listen and act on the needs of their customers and employees, identify key business drivers via its predictive AI analytics engine, and fix experience breakdowns as they happen with the launch of a workflow automation solution.

"The convergence of powerful technology, the world's leading brands, and the XM industry's premier partner ecosystem creates an unmatched vehicle for organizations to leverage the power of experience management," said Zig Serafin, president, Qualtrics. "CoreXM is a system of action that transforms company cultures from simply measuring performance to seeking out and eliminating poor experiences."

New enhancements added to CoreXM that help power Qualtrics' system of action include:

Ultimate Listening

CoreXM includes an advanced listening system that acts as a forward-looking radar for potential problems and experience gaps. With XM's only open platform, ultimate listening capabilities gather feedback from more than 125 data sources—whether directly through website feedback, voice conversations, or questionnaires, or indirectly through online reviews, call transcripts, or across social media sites—bringing experience data (X-data) into Qualtrics' XM Platform™. Partner solutions like Brandwatch, Call Miner, and Full Story, increase the reach of feedback that can be brought into Qualtrics' powerful system of action.

Predictive AI

Adding to Text iQ's ability to identify topics and sentiment, Qualtrics is adding new integrations with its statistics analytics capability, Stats iQ. Integrations between Text iQ™ and Stats iQ™ allow companies to bring structured and unstructured data together, creating new ways to identify key drivers that impact business decisions. The integration between the two iQ technologies is the industry's only intelligent solution bringing structure and advanced analytics to massive amounts of data, empowering companies to gain deeper insights, faster.

Automated Actions

New upgrades added to Qualtrics XM Automated Actions™ empower organizations to better manage experience breakdowns in real-time. More than 40 workflows trigger actions like raising tickets, sending alerts, creating notifications, closing the loop with a customer or employee, and many others. In the past 12 months alone, the world's leading brands like Belkin, Delivery Hero, Dish, and many others have triggered more than 140 million actions as they work to find and eliminate poor experiences for customers and employees.

XM Automated Actions also integrate with popular tools and systems such as CRM, messaging, ticketing, rewards, business process automation, and marketing automation systems. This solution supports out-of-the-box integrations with tools like Jira, Marketo, Microsoft Dynamics, Rybbon, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Zendesk, and more.

In addition to these upgraded capabilities, CoreXM also includes the ability to build custom XM solutions for specific use cases. For example, Qualtrics developed 13 custom-built automated solutions to help businesses, governments, healthcare systems, educational institutions, and many other organizations navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. A few of these solutions, Return to Work and Back to Business , are designed to help organizations understand how and when to transition employees back to the workplace and how to ensure customer confidence as businesses reopen.

CoreXM is the only solution in the industry built with leading security, compliance, and governance for enterprises to standardize all X-data in one place. Brands like Chobani, Disney, Fiverr, Sony, Under Armour, Yamaha, and others currently leverage CoreXM to gain deeper insights, quicker.

"Evolving with market demands is critical for success. As a worldwide organization, we need the best technology to help us anticipate change and to help create personalized experiences for our customers and employees," said Michal Miller Levi, director of market research & insights, Fiverr. "With CoreXM, we are able to gain needed insights, take action to connect with our users, and inform key aspects of our business."

As the foundational solution for experience management, CoreXM provides a unifying layer that connects all Qualtrics solutions, including CustomerXM™, EmployeeXM™, ProductXM™, and BrandXM™. This powerful technology is being widely adopted by more than 11,000 of the world's leading brands and hundreds of partners, consultants, experts, and developers through Qualtrics Partner Network.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

