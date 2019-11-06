Qualtrics Announces the XM Healthcare Advisory Board to Accelerate Experience Management Solutions for the Industry

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced the launch of the XM Healthcare Advisory Board where members will collaborate on XM solutions to improve the experiences of patients, providers, and payers. The advisory board will bring together leaders from some of the nation's top healthcare organizations, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, Fresenius Medical Care, PhyMed Healthcare Group, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Novant Health, and Yale New Haven Health.

"Delivering a world-class experience to patients and families requires engaged employees and a brand that patients trust," said Susan Haufe, Chief Industry Advisor, Healthcare, Qualtrics. "Our goal with the XM Healthcare Advisory Board is to collaborate with visionaries and leaders from across the industry to close patient, provider, and payer experience gaps and define the future of experience management in healthcare."

Advisory board members will discuss the opportunities and challenges facing healthcare organizations and brainstorm solutions to be delivered through the Qualtrics XM Platform™. These solutions will allow healthcare organizations to combine patient, provider, and payer feedback (X-data™) with operational data (O-data™) from their existing systems to identify experience gaps and take action on insights that create lasting business impact.

"Improving service and care delivery starts by having strategic conversations with forward-thinking leaders about what organizations actually need to create long-term value," said Patty Riskind, Global Industry Leader of Healthcare, Qualtrics. "The XM Healthcare Advisory Board will provide a forum for solution sharing, brainstorming new approaches, and discussing how technology can accelerate healthcare transformation."

The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that organizations use to manage the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand. Healthcare leaders use Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on insights that improve the patient and clinician journeys. The XM Platform has top security certifications to better serve healthcare customers, including HIPAA, HITRUST, and FedRAMP.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

