Qualtrics Announces Work Different: A Digital Event to Help Organizations Reimagine the Future of Work

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced Work Different , a virtual event on August 12, 2020, to help organizations reimagine the future of work. The event will feature a conversation with world-renowned professor, lecturer, and author, Brené Brown Ph.D., Qualtrics co-founder and CEO Ryan Smith, and customer showcases from some of the world's top brands including Hugo Boss, Microsoft, and the NBA.

"Even before the pandemic hit, work wasn't working for a lot of people," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO, Qualtrics. "We hear lots of talk about when we'll get back to normal or at least to a 'new normal,' but that's not the goal. We want to create the 'new better' and that means taking the opportunity to fundamentally rethink what work looks like and create the 'new better.' Work Different will explore the ways successful organizations are listening to and taking action on the feedback from their customers and employees so we can work different in the future."

Participants can register for the event for free to hear from organizations that are leading the way, including Atlassian, Bank of Montreal, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Chalhoub, City of Orlando, Hugo Boss, Microsoft, the NBA, Stanford Health, UK Post, University of Miami, Riot Games, and many more.

Industry experts in education, financial services, government, healthcare, high tech, retail, and travel & entertainment, will share what actions they are taking and discuss "work different" strategies that can be employed across any organization. Experts will also showcase the solutions they are using to listen, predict, and act to chart their course forward as they create the new better.

To register for the free event, please visit www.workdifferent.com .

