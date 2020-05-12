Qualtrics Appoints Global Industry Leader for Education to Transform Academic Experiences for Schools and Universities

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced the appointment of education industry veteran Omar Garriott, who will lead the continued growth and momentum of Qualtrics' Education team. Garriott is responsible for driving the global strategy of the company's Education vertical across sales, marketing, product, and customer success.

"We're excited to welcome Omar Garriott to lead the Qualtrics Education team globally. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help our customers close their experience gaps, across key stakeholder groups, with experience management," said Jeremy Smith, Executive Vice President of Industries and Services, Qualtrics. "The education industry is deeply important to Qualtrics. Our roots are in the academic market, and we're investing even more in helping educational institutions improve their outcomes at scale."

Qualtrics is the established experience management provider of choice for schools and academic institutions around the world to help eliminate poor experiences and drive continuous improvement for students, parents, teachers, staff, and alumni. Combined with Qualtrics' in-house experts, tech consultants, and world-class customer success teams, schools and institutions can optimize every aspect of the academic experience from student application to alumnus. Today, nearly half of the largest K-12 districts and 99 of the top 100 business schools in the country alone use Qualtrics , from public school districts in Denver, Orange County and Milwaukee, to colleges and universities including the University of California, Berkeley, University of Michigan and Dartmouth.

"Experience management has never been more vital to supporting every one of an educational institution's key stakeholders: prospects, students and families, staff, alumni, and supporters," said Omar Garriott, Global Industry Lead for Education, Qualtrics. "As schools adjust to new realities, Qualtrics provides education leaders with the technology and expertise they need to quickly identify, address, and optimize any essential outcome – from applicant experience to the classroom to alumni engagement and giving."

With over a decade of experience at leading technology companies, Garriott joined Qualtrics in March 2020 and immediately led the team in launching a series of free COVID-19 solutions to help schools across K-12 and higher education navigate an entirely new teaching and learning environment: the Remote Educator Pulse, K-12 Remote Learning Pulse, and Higher Ed Remote Learning Pulse. Thousands of schools are now using these solutions.

Prior to Qualtrics, Garriott co-founded a new business for Salesforce in K-12 education, as Senior Director for Education Cloud. Garriott previously launched and led the student/university team at LinkedIn and led iPad marketing for K-12 and higher education institutions at Apple. Garriott started his career as a Teach for America teacher. He holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.S. from the University of Virginia.

To learn more about Qualtrics in Education, visit www.qualtrics.com/education .

