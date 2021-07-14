Qualtrics Launches Experience Design Hybrid Work and Workplaces Solutions, Helping Companies Thrive in the New World of Work

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today launched Experience Design for Hybrid Work and Workplaces to help organizations use employee feedback to create new work experiences that enhance productivity, innovation, and growth in the new world of work.

Built on Qualtrics EmployeeXM™, the new solutions help companies make data-driven decisions about the workplace by helping them understand employees' thoughts and feelings about where they want to work, what they want out of their physical office spaces, and what changes need to be made to increase connection, well-being, and trust.

Evolution of Employee Expectations

The pandemic has changed employee preferences and expectations in the workplace more significantly than any event in recent history. Traditionally, the office was where employees needed to go to get their work done. But now as companies adapt to changing expectations, they will need to find compelling ways to make the office a place where employees want to collaborate, innovate, and be productive.

New Qualtrics research found that 62% of employees would support fewer office locations in exchange for better facilities and amenities in more centralized locations. Those amenities include more natural light in their workspace, access to fitness equipment, and outdoor spaces where they can collaborate with colleagues.

As the war for talent heats up, and hybrid work models become the new normal, the companies that attract and retain talent will listen to their employees' evolving needs and design new work models based on that data.

"Over the past 18 months, we saw kitchens become conference rooms, bedrooms turned into classrooms, and leading teams via video became the new normal. The truth is, the way people want to work is evolving, and businesses need to evolve with it," said Julia Anas, Chief People Officer, Qualtrics. "With Qualtrics, leaders have an opportunity to understand what their employees' need and then work with them to co-create workplaces that foster high performance."

Co-creating the Future of Work with Data-Driven Insights

Qualtrics Experience Design for Hybrid Work and Workplaces helps companies ask the right questions and quickly gain insights on important topics like how often employees want to use the office and for what purpose, what changes will enable productivity, and which work policies will impact longevity at the company. Armed with this experience data, leaders will be able to confidently make decisions that help them not only retain and attract top talent but create work experiences that fit the needs of their workforce.

Through pre-built question sets, real-time dashboards, and guided action plans, the new Qualtrics EmployeeXM solutions provide organizations with the following:

Experience Design for Hybrid Work allows employees to communicate their ideal work location to leadership and provide valuable input on how their experience over the past year has enabled and/or detracted from their productivity. Companies can use these insights to determine where employees want to work, and how to help them stay connected and productive. People managers also have access to a subset of questions to gauge the perception of their team's remote productivity to identify alignment or inconsistencies.

allows employees to communicate their ideal work location to leadership and provide valuable input on how their experience over the past year has enabled and/or detracted from their productivity. Companies can use these insights to determine where employees want to work, and how to help them stay connected and productive. People managers also have access to a subset of questions to gauge the perception of their team's remote productivity to identify alignment or inconsistencies. Experience Design for Workplaces allows organizations to understand employee preferences about how the office is redesigned and optimized. Companies can gain concrete insights on what employees need when it comes to individual workspaces (e.g., assigned desks, private offices, unassigned cubicles), collaborative workspaces (e.g., meeting rooms, huddles spaces, mixed-use rooms), and health and safety considerations.

