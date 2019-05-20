Qualtrics Launches On-Demand Learning Platform to Help Organizations Master Experience Management

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced the official launch of Experience Basecamp , an industry leading on-demand learning platform designed to help organizations rapidly build Experience Management (XM) expertise and is immediately available to all Qualtrics customers.

Experience Basecamp helps users master XM products, including CustomerXM™, EmployeeXM™ and Research Core™, which measure and improve the four core experiences of business — customer, employee, product, and brand.

More than 60 courses available on Experience Basecamp include:

Core Research Practices : help customers gain insights into collecting, understanding, analyzing, and reporting user feedback and how to personalize and configure a project.

: help customers gain insights into collecting, understanding, analyzing, and reporting user feedback and how to personalize and configure a project. Employee Lifecycle: help organizations discover how to gather, measure, and strategically act on employee experience data at crucial lifecycle moments.

help organizations discover how to gather, measure, and strategically act on employee experience data at crucial lifecycle moments. Acting on Customer Feedback : teach organizations how to design, visualize, and turn customer feedback into actionable insights.

"Whether you are new to Qualtrics or have been building experience programs for years, Experience Basecamp delivers a unique experience for Qualtrics customers that will take them to the next level. From how-to instructions for our industry-leading technology, to best practices and business value delivery, the expert-backed courses will prepare anyone to succeed in Experience Management," said Brian Stucki, Global Head of Customer Success, Qualtrics.

Earlier this year, thousands of Qualtrics X4 attendees participated in sold-out early access Experience Basecamp sessions. Customers using Basecamp — including American Automobile Association (AAA) — quickly master the skills to design and implement world-class XM programs.

"Experience Basecamp is instrumental in helping our team learn how to use the XM platform and apply the best practices in Experience Management. Having this quick resource to reference only enhances our customer experience with Qualtrics," said Candice Seiger, Executive Director, AAA Strategy and Insights at AAA National.

Experience Basecamp puts learning into the hands of users with online video courses created by Qualtrics subject matter experts. The material equips Qualtrics customers with the skills to build world-class customer experience, employee experience, and research programs. This learn-at-your-own-pace resource includes over 30 hours of training and 60 courses, all focused on XM methodology and program best practices.

More information about Experience Basecamp, including access for customers, can be found here .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

