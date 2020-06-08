Qualtrics Launches Solutions to Lead the Effort in Helping Universities and School Districts Reopen Safely and Confidently

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced six Back-to-School solutions to help higher education institutions and K-12 school districts safely and confidently reopen their campuses. The solutions help administrators make data-driven decisions based on regular sentiment analysis and self-reported health data from key community members: students, parents, faculty, and staff. Qualtrics provides key insights from the data and helps schools take action on the steps they need to reopen, maintain public trust, and mitigate cases on campus.

As educational institutions consider reopening, they are wrestling with two primary challenges: when to reopen and how to do so safely. To solve these challenges, Qualtrics provides schools with a platform that not only helps determine readiness to return to campus but also the right way to do so with capabilities such as self-certification symptom checking and contact tracing.

"It is critical for our university to put the right public health measures in place to ensure the safe return of our faculty, staff, and students to our campuses this summer. By helping us implement a self-certified symptom checking solution, and scaling our ongoing contact tracing initiative, Qualtrics is playing an important role in achieving this milestone," said Dr. Erin Kobetz, Vice Provost for Research at the University of Miami. "We look forward to working with them and leveraging their speed of development to safely repopulate our campuses."

To help higher education institutions and K-12 schools reopen their campuses, Qualtrics created a Back-to-School package of pre-built, automated solutions that can be tailored to each unique scenario. These solutions include:

Digital Open Door - allows students, prospects, or alumni to share feedback across web and mobile touchpoints. This solution enables open, two-way communication between students and staff, helping schools provide better support and communication while also preparing to reopen campuses.

- allows students, prospects, or alumni to share feedback across web and mobile touchpoints. This solution enables open, two-way communication between students and staff, helping schools provide better support and communication while also preparing to reopen campuses. Return to Work (Faculty & Staff) Readiness - helps administrators assess how faculty and staff feel about coming back to the workplace by understanding their health and safety needs, communication preferences, and readiness to return.

- helps administrators assess how faculty and staff feel about coming back to the workplace by understanding their health and safety needs, communication preferences, and readiness to return. Student/Family Confidence Pulse - as schools and universities begin reopening, this solution lets administrators keep a continual pulse on the needs and preferences of parents and guardians, and adapt by taking the right actions based on ever-changing circumstances.

- as schools and universities begin reopening, this solution lets administrators keep a continual pulse on the needs and preferences of parents and guardians, and adapt by taking the right actions based on ever-changing circumstances. Staff/Student Symptom Checker & Self-Certification - in the absence of widespread and immediately available testing, schools need to regularly assess the health of staff and students. Built in line with current CDC guidelines and by a team of physicians, this solution asks respondents to report symptoms, recent travel, and exposure to people with COVID-19. Respondents and students' families receive an automated notification, aligned to CDC and WHO guidelines, indicating if and when they may return to campus. Schools can also provide a Testing option with this solution to help individuals schedule appointments to get tested and view their results.

- in the absence of widespread and immediately available testing, schools need to regularly assess the health of staff and students. Built in line with current CDC guidelines and by a team of physicians, this solution asks respondents to report symptoms, recent travel, and exposure to people with COVID-19. Respondents and students' families receive an automated notification, aligned to CDC and WHO guidelines, indicating if and when they may return to campus. Schools can also provide a option with this solution to help individuals schedule appointments to get tested and view their results. Contact Tracing - provides institutions with a confidential tracing solution in an automated environment. Through an opt-in platform, the solution asks individuals who have tested positive and/or are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 to confidentially upload contacts and locations with whom they have come into contact. The solution automatically notifies impacted individuals and instructs them on next steps so they can take the appropriate safety measures while maintaining individual confidentiality. The solution does not use automatic location tracking.

- provides institutions with a confidential tracing solution in an automated environment. Through an opt-in platform, the solution asks individuals who have tested positive and/or are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 to confidentially upload contacts and locations with whom they have come into contact. The solution automatically notifies impacted individuals and instructs them on next steps so they can take the appropriate safety measures while maintaining individual confidentiality. The solution does not use automatic location tracking. New Normal Experience - helps schools and universities understand student sentiment as campuses reopen. This solution gathers student feedback on topics such as cleanliness of facilities so that administrators can identify areas of improvement and take action quickly.

"Schools are telling us en masse that they're looking to implement proactive measures, such as student and staff confidence pulses, symptom checking, contact tracing, and even testing so they can provide a safe experience and maintain public trust as they reopen," said Omar Garriott, Global Industry Lead for Education at Qualtrics. "Qualtrics designed these solutions with their needs in mind. The data from these solutions is automatically analyzed and displayed in real-time through actionable, role-based dashboards that are easy to understand, so schools can quickly monitor the overall health of their institution, pinpoint hotspots, and take specific steps to ensure they're maintaining a safe and responsive learning environment."

All solutions are built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP. Qualtrics is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

Since March, Qualtrics has developed over 15 COVID-19 solutions supporting 55,000 projects across more than 12,000 organizations. The Qualtrics COVID-19 solutions are being used across all 50 states and in over 90 countries worldwide.

Learn more about the Qualtrics COVID-19 solutions available for K-12 and higher education at http://qualtrics.com/back-to-school .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

