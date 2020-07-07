Qualtrics Launches the XM Institute, the Leading Destination for Experience Management Leaders and Professionals

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced the Qualtrics XM Institute , the only community and resource destination for XM professionals, practitioners, and leaders. Led by Bruce Temkin , founder of the Temkin Group, former VP at Forrester Research, and one of the earliest customer experience visionaries, the XM Institute offers members around the world the opportunity to learn and share XM best practices through thought leadership insights, networking opportunities, specialized training and curriculum, and more.

The XM Institute provides members with a proven and trusted resource for professionals along their XM journey, which often starts with a customer or employee experience program. The XM Institute provides guidance and resources to help members create and deliver differentiated experiences for their target audiences across the four core experiences of XM: customer, employee, product, and brand. Membership to the XM Institute is free.

"The insights and guidance provided by the XM Institute have been instrumental in guiding CenturyLink on how to deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Karen Russell, Director, Voice of the Customer, Experience Analytics and Insights at CenturyLink. "Many of the reports they publish such as the CX Maturity Assessment, Market Research insights, and the XM Operating Framework have directly influenced our XM governance process that has positively affected our business."

XM Institute members receive three key benefits:

Compelling thought leadership - access to the latest XM insights and guidance based on structured market and industry research with a regular cadence of content delivered through the Experience Matters blog, XM Journal, and on the XM Institute website. The XM Institute publishes more than 70 reports, assessments, tools and videos per year.

- access to the latest XM insights and guidance based on structured market and industry research with a regular cadence of content delivered through the Experience Matters blog, XM Journal, and on the XM Institute website. The XM Institute publishes more than 70 reports, assessments, tools and videos per year. Thriving community of XM professionals - join the leading community of practitioners and leaders to learn best practices, connect with peers around the world, and advance your XM career and program. The XM Institute holds regular online forums, monthly roundtables, expert Q&A sessions, and local chapter meetups.

- join the leading community of practitioners and leaders to learn best practices, connect with peers around the world, and advance your XM career and program. The XM Institute holds regular online forums, monthly roundtables, expert Q&A sessions, and local chapter meetups. Members also have access to the XM Professionals Network Online Forum (XMPN Online), a community within the XM Institute that connects members with senior-level leaders on topics and issues related to experience management. XMPN Online is facilitated by the XM Institute's subject-matter experts.

Training and certification - take courses to build your XM expertise and knowledge. The XM Institute will be launching an XM Foundations online training curriculum beginning summer 2020 and an XM Professionals Certification program beginning fall 2020.

"The XM Institute was created based on one core belief… experience matters! The success of any organization is based on how effectively it interacts with people, whether it's customers, employees, students, patients, citizens, suppliers, or partners," said Bruce Temkin, Head of the XM Institute, Qualtrics. "Our team of experts helps organizations build the capabilities to continuously learn what their key stakeholders are thinking and feeling, propagate those insights to the right people in the right form at the right time, and rapidly adapt to those market signals. Experience Management isn't about doing this once or twice. Instead, we help organizations embed XM as a discipline that's woven across their operating fabrics."

The XM Institute, which draws upon a dedicated full-time staff of experts along with dozens of subject-matter experts across Qualtrics, has over 10,000 global followers and has worked with hundreds of companies to develop differentiated XM programs. In 2019 alone, the team held over 50 events across 14 countries for over 5,600 professionals. The XM Institute also publishes reports that have been downloaded more than 23,500 times, such as:

To learn more, visit www.xminstitute.com .

