Qualtrics Named a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's inaugural 2020 Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer (VoC)*. Qualtrics' placement in the report is a result of Gartner's evaluation of the company's Ability to Execute, where Qualtrics is the highest rated vendor, and Completeness of Vision where Qualtrics is also a leading vendor. For a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer, visit the Qualtrics website.

According to Gartner, VoC software applications integrate feedback collection, analysis, distribution and action into a single, interconnected platform to help understand and improve the customer experience (CX). VoC software enables leaders supporting CX to enhance the way they listen to and understand customers. The insights generated create actions that help improve customer loyalty and provide measurable business benefit.*

"Our leadership position in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer is a testament to the thousands of customers that today trust Qualtrics CustomerXM to close experience gaps and improve customer relationships," said Zig Serafin, CEO, Qualtrics. "Voice of the Customer excellence is critical to experience management. As world-class organizations build systems of action that deliver loyalty and customer lifetime value, this is further proof that they can trust the Qualtrics team, technology, and ecosystem with their most important relationships."

"Thousands of organizations have relied on Qualtrics CustomerXM to drive large-scale customer experience transformation," said Brian Stucki, EVP and GM of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "We are the only provider to bring together technology, thought leadership, and services to help customers build the CX programs, competencies and culture they need to drive business outcomes. The Qualtrics XM Platform not only helps build customer trust and lifetime value, but also helps our customers enter new markets, develop talent, and build brand loyalty."

Qualtrics CustomerXM™ has purpose-built CX products for every team along the customer journey – from frontline employees to CX leaders – to transform organizations' CX programs to systems of action. They leverage the innovations on the Qualtrics XM Platform™ that empower organizations to focus on the areas that will most impact their business, with key capabilities such as:

The ultimate listening engine. Qualtrics enables organizations to gather direct, indirect, and ambient experience data across any channel, such as SMS, web, mobile, in-app intercepts, social listening, and even clickstream data. The Qualtrics platform has over 130 listening channels so organizations can build a complete picture of their customer experience.

Predictive analytics and intelligence. Leveraging the Qualtrics iQ engine capabilities, the platform conducts advanced analysis from structured and unstructured data to automatically surface insights. Organizations can also conduct ad hoc analysis directly with Qualtrics, making it easy to share insights with the right stakeholders to take action.

Automated action and workflows. With a no-code orchestration engine, Qualtrics automates any task, whether in the Qualtrics XM Platform or within an organization's existing operational systems. Qualtrics has over 100 out- of-the-box integrations with most major operational systems that enable organizations to engage their people in the systems and tools they are accustomed to working with everyday.

*Gartner, 2020 Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer, Jim Davies and Ed Thompson, 30, November 2020

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

