Qualtrics Strengthens Video Feedback Capabilities with Enhanced Voxpopme Integration

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced enhancements to their Voxpopme integration, empowering customers to easily capture video feedback that directly integrates into the Qualtrics XM Platform™. Businesses can leverage video insights to gain a deeper understanding of their customers' needs in real-time and quickly take corrective action to improve the experiences they deliver.

The addition of a video visualization widget into the Qualtrics dashboard ensures organizations can understand the people that matter most to their business by accessing quantitative and qualitative feedback side-by-side on one system. With the combination of Qualtrics and Voxpopme, built-in time stamping allows businesses to flag customer pain points, text analysis surfaces key themes and patterns, and discovery tools provide video analysis for top insights.

More Fortune 1000 companies use Voxpopme for video feedback than any other provider because of their security, quick transcription time, and multilingual capabilities. Brands including Anheuser-Busch, Liberty Mutual, Nest, and many others, use the Voxpopme and Qualtrics integration to better understand and serve their customers. With the Voxpopme extension, Qualtrics customers are empowered to:

Reveal a deeper understanding of the "why" behind feedback through rich video responses.

Understand high volumes of respondent-recorded video feedback all within the XM Platform.

Use and customize auto-generated showreels of video feedback to tell powerful stories that create connections and empathy, and help brands make better business decisions.

"Understanding consumers, customers, and employees has never been so crucial for business," said Dave Carruthers, CEO & Founder at Voxpopme. "Voxpopme's integration with Qualtrics allows brands to go beyond key charts and dashboards to see real people, customers, and employees talking passionately about their experiences, not just the scores and trends alone. This rich feedback allows for an instant understanding of and empathy for their perspective, and ultimately instills more drive to take action."

Voxpopme is one of 80+ Qualtrics Development Platform (QDP) partners who extend the reach of Experience Management for companies of all sizes. QDP spans 20+ categories including Chat & Communication, Contact Center, CRM, Digital Experience, Help Desk & Support, Human Experience Management, Marketing Automation, Online Reputation Management, Social Listening, User Research, and Video Analytics.

"Video is an inescapable medium. Today, consumers are creating and sharing video feedback via social media and other channels, influencing the brand perception and purchase intent of other consumers," said R.J. Filipski, Global Director of Business Development, Qualtrics. "Strengthening the partnership between Qualtrics and Voxpopme empowers businesses to observe an even more complete picture of their customers' sentiments, obtain richer and more emotional feedback, and take actionable steps to fix poor experiences."

Voxpopme and Qualtrics are hosting a webinar titled, ' Removing Blindspots: Harnessing the Power of Quantitative and Qualitative Data ', on July 9, 2020, to talk through their innovative joint solutions. To register for the webinar, please visit this page .

To learn more about the Qualtrics and Voxpopme partnership, please visit this page .

ABOUT VOXPOPME

Voxpopme is the world's #1 video feedback solution. Founded in 2013, Voxpopme helps its customers build great brands, products, and experiences by connecting with people through real-time video feedback. Voxpopme's best-in-class technology is intuitive, secure, and makes video infinitely scalable. The platform helps leaders across enterprises capture customer-recorded videos at speed, analyze at scale, and share with ease – powering great decisions and closeness. With Voxpopme, every data point used to make decisions can be backed up by real human stories. For more information, visit site.voxpopme.com.

ABOUT QUALTRICS

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

