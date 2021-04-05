Qualtrics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On April 21, 2021

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results with the investment community at 3:00 p.m. MT. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Qualtrics Investor Relations website at www.qualtrics.com/investors.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's #1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit www.qualtrics.com

Investor Relations:

Steven Wu

Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Public Relations:

Gina Sheibley

Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

