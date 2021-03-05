Qualtrics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader in customer and employee experience and creator of the experience management category, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results after the close of market on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. As previously stated on January 28, 2021, the company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Qualtrics Investor Relations website at www.qualtrics.com/investors. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer and employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Investor Relations:

Steven Wu

Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Public Relations:

Gina Sheibley

Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

