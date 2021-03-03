Qualys and HCL Technologies Expand Partnership to Secure the Digital Transformation of Enterprises

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, today announced the extension of its partnership with HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, that will include the embedding of Qualys VMDR® (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) into the HCL Technologies CyberSecurity Fusion Center (CSFC).

HCL Technologies' CSFC customers will have access to Qualys VMDR, which provides an all-in-one, cloud-based app that automates the entire vulnerability management cycle. VMDR is powered by the Qualys Cloud Agent to provide built-in security that helps customers advance their digital transformation initiatives and ensure they meet compliance mandates.

The CSFC at HCL Technologies provides customers with a single point of contact to meet the needs of the enterprise security lifecycle, from threat detection to remediation. The CSFC takes a multi-dimensional approach to combat security risks, using integrated cyberthreat intelligence to monitor for better, faster detection and remediation of security incidents.

Together, the partnership between Qualys and HCL Technologies will allow for managing asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability assessment, policy configurations, and patch detection. HCL CSFC customers will also be able to manage configuration compliance using the fully customizable policies in the Qualys Policy Compliance app. Leveraging Qualys APIs, HCL will continuously ingest vulnerability and configuration data into its managed SIEM for context-driven security analysis.

"We are excited to expand this strategic partnership with Qualys to meet customers' increasing demands for a secure end-to-end digitization journey to the cloud," said Maninder Singh, corporate vice president – Cybersecurity & GRC Services at HCL Technologies. "By partnering with Qualys, HCL is ensuring that our customers have a cloud-based, vulnerability-detection system that will meet the growing needs of digital business using the Unified Vulnerability Management Service."

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with HCL and to work together to bring customers our game-changing VMDR and its built-in approach to security, from discovery to assessment, detection and response," said Sumedh Thakar, interim CEO and chief product officer, Qualys. "This extended partnership now embeds VMDR into HCL's managed security service."

