Qualys Announces General Availability of Qualys Cloud Agent on Google Cloud

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced general availability of the Qualys Cloud Agent on the Google Cloud via Google Cloud Marketplace. In one click, with essentially no software to install or maintain, the lightweight agent provides customers with visibility of their workloads and Virtual machines in Google Cloud.

Available from the Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can configure and deploy the Qualys Cloud Agent on specified compute instances on Google Cloud automatically and transparently into Linux and Windows workloads as part of their Devops processes, providing immediate visibility from the start without the need to install agents manually. Using the Cloud Agent, customers can easily activate multiple Qualys applications such as the game-changing VMDR – Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response app to build a streamlined workflow within the Google Cloud. The Qualys findings, vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, can be directly integrated into the Google Cloud Security Command Center for ease of tracking across the entire enterprise, including multiple cloud accounts, various providers, as well as on-premises assets and user endpoints.

"We're delighted to partner with Qualys to deliver their leading security capabilities on Google Cloud," said Manvinder Singh, director, partnerships at Google Cloud. "Making the Qualys Cloud Agent available on Google Cloud enables customers to easily and quickly achieve visibility into their IT and security infrastructure via the Google Cloud Security Command Center."

"The built-in integration with Google Cloud allows customers to, with a click of a button, gain full visibility and establish consistent security policies across their entire hybrid environment (cloud, on premises, endpoint, mobile, OT and IoT) all with no software to install or maintain," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys.

Additional Resources

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Tami Casey

Qualys

(650) 801-6196

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qualys.com

